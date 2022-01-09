The Norwegian Army is facing a shortage of underwear due to supply problems during the coronavirus pandemic. The soldier was obliged to hand over his underpants and woolen socks before demobilization. About it told NRK Representative of the Armed Forces Logistics Organization Hans Mazinset.

He noted that earlier the military could go home in the linen received during the service, now they have to leave it for reuse. All kits are thoroughly disinfected and handed over to the next military personnel.

The reason for the introduction of such a decision on an ongoing basis was supply disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic. Measures are being taken to ensure that there is an adequate supply of underwear in the warehouses.

There are also problems with shoes, there are not enough large and small sizes. The trade union organization noted that outerwear was issued with holes once for the entire period of service, and the soldiers had to wear them.

The union also protested the re-wearing of underwear, adding that the biggest problem is the lack of wardrobe items, which affects the condition of the military.

Earlier, Forbes reported that most of the Ukrainian artillery was outdated and in need of repair. This was cited as the reason for Kiev’s loss in a potential conflict with Moscow.

In addition to equipment, the Ukrainian army suffers from a lack of competent personnel, said military expert Anatoly Kravchuk. He explained that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are hiring personnel on the principle of loyalty to the political course of the country’s leadership.