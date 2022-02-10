Norwegian skier Teresa Johaug won the 10 km time trial in the classic style at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Thus, the athlete won the second gold medal at the Games.

The Norwegian showed a result of 28 minutes and 6.3 seconds. Finn Kerttu Niskanen finished second, 0.4 seconds back. The top three was closed by another Finnish athlete Krista Permyakoski (+31.5).

Of the Russians, the best result was shown by Natalya Nepryaeva, who finished fourth. To receive a bronze medal, she lacked 0.1 seconds, adds “Sport-Express“.

Teresa Johaug won her first gold medal at the Olympic Games in the skiathlon on February 5th. Then her result was 44 minutes and 13.7 seconds. Nepryaeva took second place.

On February 8, the Russians won three bronze medals at the Games in Beijing. Snowboarder Victor Wild took bronze in the parallel giant slalom, while skier Alexander Terentyev finished third in the sprint race.

Olympics 2022 takes place from February 4 to 20 in three clusters at once – in Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping) and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge ).