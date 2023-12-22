The Norwegian cruise ship MS Maud was caught in Storm Pia in the North Sea, causing damage and problems with handling. The newspaper reported this on Friday, December 22 VG.

“(On the ship. – Ed.) several windows were broken, the electricity was cut off, and water probably got onto the captain’s bridge,” the material says.

As a representative of the company Hurtigruten AS, which organizes such cruises and owns the ship MS Maud, told Izvestia, at noon, December 21, an emergency signal was received from the Norwegian cruise ship about a collision with a huge wave, but no casualties were reported.

In addition, the agency Reuters reported that there were 266 passengers and 131 crew members on board the cruise ship, all of whom were safe.

It is clarified that the rescue operation was carried out by the Danish Rescue Service.

Earlier, on November 29, the Turkish-flagged oil tanker Kadriye Ana ran aground off the coast of Istanbul due to a powerful storm. As TRT Haber TV channel clarified, the ship was in danger of sinking, so the crew of 12 people was evacuated. It was noted that the tanker was carrying 600 tons of diesel fuel. No one was injured as a result of the incident.