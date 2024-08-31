Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, daughter of King Harald V, married her fiance Durek Verret on Saturday.

Martha Louise, a divorcee, is 52 years old while her husband, Verret, is 49 years old.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday afternoon at a hotel in Geiranger, a picturesque village on the shores of a fjord on Norway’s west coast.

The ceremony was held under a white tent, to hide the ceremony, as the couple sold exclusive photo and video rights to the ceremony.

Martha Louise wore a traditional white wedding dress and a tiara given to her by her grandfather, King Olav, on her 18th birthday, according to photos taken by the Norwegian press.

Doric wore a black suit with a gold belt.

With the exception of King Harald, 87, and Crown Prince Haakon, who wore dark suits, the royal family wore traditional Norwegian dress made of embroidery and woollen fabrics.

The festivities began on Thursday with a meet-and-greet for more than 350 guests.