Political scientist Diesen: NATO rejects diplomacy amid escalating conflict

Norwegian political scientist and professor Glenn Diesen accused NATO countries of refusing diplomatic means to de-escalate the conflict. The expert wrote about this in social networks X.

“NATO continues to reject diplomatic means, and the EU punishes member states that try to return to diplomacy,” he stressed.

According to Diesen, NATO policy clearly showed its essence after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region. The alliance supported attacks on Russian territory, and the conflict itself, as the political scientist noted, has nothing to do with “helping Ukraine.”

Earlier, US Senators Lindsey Graham (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia) and Richard Blumenthal called on NATO to accept Ukraine into the alliance this year. Thus, the congressmen believe that further support for Kyiv meets the fundamental interests of the United States.

In turn, German businessman Kim Dotcom said that the governments of the United States, the European Union and NATO member states support the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). According to Dotcom, Ukraine’s attack on the Zaporizhzhya NPP creates conditions for NATO to directly enter the war between the United States and Russia.