One of the aircraft of the Norwegian airline.

The airline Norwegian Air Shuttle has communicated this Monday to the workforce its intention to initiate a collective dismissal procedure for 1,191 workers from its bases in Spain in the coming days, which would affect 85% of its workforce in the country. As reported by the USO union and confirmed by the company, the airline, immersed in a deep crisis due to the impact of the pandemic, plans to stop operating long-haul from Barcelona, ​​and undertake a “brutal cut” of short-haul operations , with the closure of three of his five bases.

According to the USO statement, in short-haul operations Norwegian has announced its intention to render the bases in Barcelona, ​​Gran Canaria and Tenerife Sur inoperative and unmanned. In addition, it would maintain the operational bases of Malaga and Alicante, although with only one aircraft in each of them during this year.

In a statement, the company indicates that the layoffs are “a consequence of the cessation of the company’s long-distance operations and the downsizing of its short-distance operations.” “It is a restructuring process that Norwegian has carried out in each and every one of the markets where the company already had operations: the Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy and France,” adds the company, immersed in a serious crisis that originated long before the pandemic, but which it has exacerbated to the point of putting the company at serious risk of disappearance.

Norwegian calculates that “for the summer of 2022 and, under the scenario of six aircraft based in Spain (three in Alicante and another in Malaga), it will have a need for crew members in the region of 215 personnel, including pilots and cabin crew “, Although it does not rule out that” the final number of people finally employed may end up being higher “, depending on what can be agreed with the unions” regarding types of contracts and reductions in working hours, among other elements. ”

In any case, the Norwegian airline affirms its “commitment to maintain a permanent presence in Spain, at a time when the company has withdrawn from all its markets, except the Scandinavian ones”. “In other words, from now on the company will only maintain a permanent presence in Scandinavia and Spain. This is even more important, if possible, if one takes into account that Norwegian has been without production in Spain for more than a year ”, he continues.

In order to “maintain the maximum number of jobs for crews based in Spain, as well as their labor rights”, USO assures that it will face, together with the SEPLA pilots union, the negotiations that will now begin. The union denounces that the company undertakes the cut in Spain while “it continues its growth in Denmark and Finland, countries where it has initiated pilot hiring processes and with which it intends to carry out the flights and therefore the Spanish production.”

In 2019, Norwegian had a fleet of 156 aircraft, of which 37 were long-haul and 119 were short-haul or single-aisle, they recall from the company. In 2021 it plans to have 50 short-haul or single-aisle aircraft and increase this fleet to 70 vehicles in 2022.