Picture: oyster

Norwegian oyster

The temperatures are rising, unfortunately also those of the cold drinks brought to the picnic. A cool box helps, but the thicker the insulation, the less you can fit in it. The young company Oyster from Norway solves the conflict with modern technology. According to the manufacturer, the Tempo box, with 23 liters of interior space, takes up around 40 percent less space than comparable conventional devices. With two ice packs and a carrying strap, the first edition of the Tempo Cooler costs 475 euros, including a right to free repairs for life.jwin.