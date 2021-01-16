The corona-related lockdown measures around the world have led to a historic decline in global oil demand of almost nine million barrels per day. Even if OPEC counteracted this with production cuts – supported by numerous other producer countries such as the USA, Canada and Norway – and thus initiated a significant price recovery, the North Sea type Brent oil is still a good 20 percent cheaper at the end of the year than at the beginning. From Petra Maier

In order to make up for the massive losses, the industry has sharply cut back investments in new oil fields and put new projects on hold for the time being.

It is completely different in Norway. A good year ago a new “sweet spot”, a particularly lucrative oil field, went into operation there. Johan Sverdrup is the third largest oil field in the country and is located just off the coast of Norway. Thanks to the use of the most modern technology, the break-even point for the development of the entire field is under 20 dollars per barrel of oil. Is the main player in the oil field Equinor, Norway’s largest oil company, as well as the Norwegian with a smaller share Aker BP. While Equinor produces oil and gas worldwide, Aker BP is only active in Norway. The low oil prices also weigh on the numbers of Norwegians. But now the turning point could come.

Economy is recovering

In Asia there are already signs of what the new year could bring. The Chinese economy has recovered from the corona shock faster than expected and has already returned to pre-crisis levels. China is considered to be the growth engine of the world economy. The hope of the rest of the world now lies in the vaccines. If the world economy recovers, the demand for crude oil increases and with it the price of black gold. Industry observers are already assuming increasing demand by the middle of the year.

Companies that can ramp up their production quickly and have low production costs will benefit from rising oil prices. Both of these apply to Norwegian companies. Equinor is a basic investment in the industry. In addition to the oil and gas business, the renewable energy business is also being continuously expanded. Aker BP is a pure bet on a rising oil price. Both stocks are trading well below their historical highs.

