Low-cost carrier Norwegian lost NOK 23.04 billion (€ 2.253 billion at current rate) last year from travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The result, which is fourteen times the net loss of a year ago, was also affected by an asset impairment of 16.6 billion crowns (1.62 billion euros) related to the planned elimination of a large part of its aircraft fleet, following the reconstruction process to which the firm is subjected.

Revenues fell 79% year-on-year to 9,096 million (888 million euros) in 2020. Net operating loss (ebit) amounted to 23,768 million crowns (2,320 million euros), compared to a profit of 856 million (84 million euros) last year.

In the fourth quarter, net income amounted to 670 million (65 million euros), 93% less year-on-year. The Norwegian airline transported 574,000 passengers during that period, in which it operated fourteen aircraft on domestic routes, 92% less than a year ago.

The CEO of the company, Jacob Schram, has pointed out, taking stock, that 2020 had been a year of “great difficulty for aviation and for Norwegian” and that the double reconstruction process to which it is subjected in Ireland and Norway goes ” on the right track ”. The objective of the process, started in December, is to reduce debt and fleet size (to eliminate long-distance routes and focus on Europe) and to attract new capital. The airline has already canceled the orders it had with Airbus and Boeing.

Late last year, the airline received bankruptcy protection in both Norway and Ireland, where most of its assets are registered, and aims to exit the process with fewer planes and less debt. It is negotiating with lessors to cut its fleet to 53 planes from the 131 it had at the end of 2020.

Pending conversion

The airline admitted that it is “uncertain” to know if it will be successful, but it has been “optimistic” that it will be able to raise enough capital to resist at least one more year, until the situation resulting from the pandemic predictably begins to normalize. “If the company does not exit the restructuring process successfully, it is very likely that it will go into liquidation or bankruptcy during the second quarter of 2021,” says Norwegian’s note.

Net debt at the end of the year amounted to 40,222 million crowns (3,926 million euros), and the company wants to reduce it by half. The latest measures promoted by the company laid the groundwork for the Norwegian state to announce a month ago that it is willing to give it a hybrid loan of 1,500 million crowns (145 million euros) under certain conditions. Norwegian had already received state aid of 3 billion kronor (289 million euros) in the spring, after gaining the backing of creditors and shareholders for a plan to convert 12.7 billion (1,227 million euros) of debt into shares.