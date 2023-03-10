spider-man Over the years it has been able to expand as a franchise, and that means that today it can be enjoyed in different branches, that includes animated series, figures, comics, movies, and even video games. All that marketing has generated a lot of fans around the world, who often like to pay tribute in the form of costumes or cosplay.

That is the case of the model Norway, White Spring, who has recently shared his new project in terms of character representation, and this time he does it from the popular spider gwen. For those who don’t know who it is, it is the version of Spidey but in another universe, one where the radioactive spider bit Gwen Stackand instead of Peter Parker.

Here are some photos he shared on instagram:

It is worth remembering that White Spring It has more cosplay of different characters, be it from series, anime, manga, comics and much more. So she can suddenly see him as her own.to mary jane of spider-man, until Nico Robin of one piece. Thus, disguising his lifestyle, since he shares the material on sites such as Patreon.

His creation related to spider gwen It reminds us that in the middle of this same year the next animated film of spideywhich once again involves miles moralesbut now it’s his turn to travel to other universes, instead of having alternate guests.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Today cosplay is becoming a fruitful business for some, as there are more and more conventions where you can see the community selling their autographed prints. Without a doubt, this industry is only going to go up.