By Victoria Klesty

SKIEN, Norway (Reuters) – Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik gave a Nazi salute on Tuesday as he entered a courtroom for a parole hearing that will decide whether he should be released after spending more than a decade behind bars.

Breivik, a right-wing extremist, killed 77 people in Norway’s biggest peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He bombed eight people to death in a car in Oslo and then gunned down another 69, most of them teenagers. , at a Labor Party Youth Camp in the country.

With his head shaved and dressed in a black suit, Breivik made the white supremacist sign with his fingers before raising his right arm in a Nazi salute, to signal his far-right ideology as he entered the courtroom.

He also carried posters, printed in English, with slogans such as “Stop the genocide against white nations” and “Nazi Civil War”.

In addressing the judge, Breivik described himself as a candidate for the country’s parliament.

Breivik, 42, is serving Norway’s maximum sentence of 21 years, which could be extended indefinitely if he continues to be considered a threat to society.

The Telemark court in Skien, south of the capital, where Breivik is being held, will hear the case this week after the Oslo prosecutor’s office rejected a request for Breivik’s early departure last year.

“Our position is that (continued) confinement is necessary to protect society,” the prosecutor in charge, Hulda Karlsdottir, told Reuters ahead of the hearing.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

