Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Legrade won the pursuit at the final stage of the World Cup in Ostersund, Sweden. Results are available on website International Biathlon Union (IBU).

Legrade covered the distance in 32 minutes and 40.5 seconds, with two penalties, and overtook compatriot Johannes Be, who was in the lead after three firing lines but had three penalties on the last shooting range. The third place is taken by the Italian Lucas Hoffer.

Russian biathletes did not make it to the top ten. The best result was shown by Evgeny Garanichev, who took 12th place.

The competition in Östersund will end on March 21 with a men’s mass start. The race will start at 17:10 Moscow time.