After a week of announcements, the Norwegian Academy revealed one of its most anticipated awards: Literature, which this year was awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse. His more than 40 plays were highlighted, in addition to a long list of literary genres. The Academy highlighted the “author’s minimalism.”

The Norwegian author Jon Fosse is the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature “for his innovative prose and for giving a voice to the voiceless,” as explained by the Swedish Academy this October 5 from Stockholm.

His work ranges from plays, novels and poetry collections, as well as essays, children’s books and translations, written in Norwegian Nynorsk, a variety of this language.

Last year’s winner was the French writer Annie Ernaux, in recognition of an intimate and feminist work.

During the last editions the Academy has opted to put aside Eurocentrism, but the promise of geographical diversity has been partially fulfilled.

Throughout this week the Swedish Academy has announced the winners of its award in Physics, Chemistry, Medicine and there is still the most anticipated one, Peace.