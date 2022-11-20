Denmark continued the good form of the past games against Norway in the initial phase and took a 9-4 lead. The defending champion did not allow that deficit to increase further, but only came back within a margin of two points in the second half. With ten minutes to go it became 22-22 and Norway took the lead for the first time at 24-23. The Danes could no longer fight back.

Both countries were in a different group than the Dutch handball players. The Dutch did not reach the semi-finals and finished sixth.