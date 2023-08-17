The Norwegian company turned to recording an operating loss of $15 million in the second quarter of the year, compared to recording a profit of $81 million a year earlier, with its total net production declining to the lowest level in 13 years.

DNO had halted its production in the autonomous Kurdistan region when Turkey closed an export pipeline in March after Baghdad won an arbitration case at the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce.

The company said on Thursday that its main Tawki field is now producing at a rate of 40,000 barrels of oil per day, while the neighboring Bishkabir field remains closed.

“While there is no light at the end of the export pipeline, we expect … more and more trucks moving our Tawki field cargoes on a pay-and-load basis,” said Bijan Musafir Rahmani, CEO of DNO.