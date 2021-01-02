One of the key players left the Nord Stream 2 project. The Norwegian company DNV GL refused to certify the gas pipeline due to the threat of US sanctions, writes RBC.

DNV GL will not be able to issue a certificate of conformity to the pipeline, which is required to start its operation. The company will halt all activities to inspect the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system as long as the sanctions remain in place, DNV GL said in a statement. Inspection and certification of the gas pipeline is mandatory on its Danish section, the construction of which was supposed to start in January.

The United States first imposed sanctions on the participants in the construction of Nord Stream 2 at the end of 2019 Then the Swiss pipe-laying vessel Allseas refused to cooperate with Nord Stream 2 AG. As a result, a replacement was found for him – the ship “Akademik Chersky”. However, he also had problems due to the inability to find an insurance company.

In December, it became known that Nord Stream 2 had completed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany.