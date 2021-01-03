The Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas (DNV) GL has refused to certify the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline due to US sanctions, reports RBK…

The company said that they are stopping all measures to check the pipeline system of the gas pipeline. Thus, DNV GL will not be able to issue a certificate upon completion of the pipeline construction. At the same time, the Norwegian company DNV GL has been certifying the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 projects since 2012.

It is noted that the inspection of the gas pipeline is mandatory on its Danish section, and according to the rules of the Danish Energy Agency (DEA), the Nord Stream 2 AG gas pipeline operator can hire any third party that can provide a certificate of compliance with the current legislation of the country.

In turn, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian government, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, believes that a Russian company can be attracted to certify the JV2 project as an option that will be acceptable for both Europe and Russia. The expert expressed this opinion in an interview. RT…

As a reminder, a year ago the United States imposed sanctions against the SP-2, as a result of which the laying of pipes was suspended.

In December this year, the construction of the gas pipeline was resumed. According to experts, it will take several months to complete the project.