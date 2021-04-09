The coach of the Norwegian men’s biathlon team Siegfried Maze responded to the statements of the two-time Olympic champion Dmitry Vasiliev about legal doping in the team. His words are quoted by Match TV.

Maze noted that no athlete on the team uses therapeutic exceptions to treat asthma, noting that the last biathlete with asthma on the national team was Henrik L’Abe Lunn, who had already retired. He called Vasiliev a liar who does not know what is really going on among the Norwegians, “He calls my work shit, since we use drugs. I will not let him say things that I disagree with, ”the coach summed up.

On February 14, Dmitry Vasiliev turned to the Norwegian biathlete Johannes Be, who demanded more severe punishment for domestic athletes for doping. He caught the Norwegian athletes of hypocrisy, urging “legalized dopingists to deal with asthma.”

Last season, the Norwegian national team became the leader in the overall standings of the Biathlon World Cup, having won 38 gold, 25 silver and 20 bronze medals. Russia finished in fifth place, winning three golds, two silvers and two bronzes.