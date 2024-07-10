Russian MiG-31 stops Norwegian P-8A Poseidon aircraft near Russian border

On Wednesday, July 10, Russian airspace control systems detected a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force in the skies near the state border.

It was located over the waters of the Barents Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

A Russian MiG-31 was raised to intercept

In order to prevent the aircraft from crossing the Russian border, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces on duty was raised to intercept it. As soon as the Poseidon pilots noticed the Russian fighter, they turned the aircraft around.

After this, the MiG-31 returned to its base airfield. As a result, the state border was not violated. “The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with the rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, observing safety measures,” the Russian defense department clarified.

An American drone was previously spotted near the Russian border.

Over the past few months, the American RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone has been spotted near the Russian border several times. Last week, it was spotted near the Kaliningrad region.

Photo: Nina Padalko / RIA Novosti

Late last month, unconfirmed information appeared in some Telegram channels that the Global Hawk had been shot down over the Black Sea. Military correspondent Alexey Zhivov admitted that the drone had helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces to target missiles at Sevastopol. According to him, immediately after the massive strike on the city on June 23, the drone disappeared from radars.

As the author of the Telegram channel FighterBomber explained, Global Hawk is a huge strategic drone the size of a house, which is capable of flying for many dozens of hours at an altitude of 16 kilometers and higher.