Equity investments boosted the new market value of the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund

The market value of the Global Government Pension Fund –also known as the Norwegian Oil Fund– reached 18.4 trillion Norwegian kroner ($1.72 trillion). The result is a record, according to the investment management company Norges Bank –the Central Bank of Norway.

At least 3 factors influence positive performance:

investment returns;

capital inflows; and

exchange rates.

Investments in shares in the United States market, where contributions can be made to the fund, were decisive in boosting values, according to the assessment of analyst Nils Kristian Knudsen for the Norwegian agency FinansWatch.

ABOUT THE FUND

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund is often referred to as the Norwegian Oil Fund because the oil and gas sector provided much of the initial funding. It was created in 1998.

It has the participation of 8,859 companies from 72 countries, which include big techs as Apple It is Microsoftin addition to companies in the food sector, such as Nestlé.

According to Norges Bank, the fund “exists to help finance the Norwegian welfare state for future generations”. The investment is made in shares, bonds, real estate and renewable energy infrastructure.