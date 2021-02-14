Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff won the pursuit at the 2021 Biathlon World Championships. Results are available on website International Biathlon Union (IBU).

The competitions were held in the Slovenian Pokljuka. Eckhoff covered the ten kilometers in 30 minutes and 38.1 seconds, with two penalties. The second place was taken by the Austrian Lisa Teresa Hauser, 17.3 seconds behind the leader with one penalty. Third place went to Anais Chevalier-Boucher of France, 33 seconds behind the Norwegian with two penalties.

The Russians did not make it into the top twenty. Irina Kazakevich took 23rd place, and Ulyana Kaisheva – 29th.

Earlier, French biathlete Emilien Jacquelin finished first in the 12.5 km pursuit at the World Championships. He made no mistakes and covered the distance in 31 minutes 22.1 seconds, winning the race. Second place went to Swedish biathlete Sebastian Samuelsson. The third result was shown by the Norwegian Johannes Be.