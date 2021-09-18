Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen put forward a demand to Russia because of the military exercises “West-2021”, which were held from 10 to 16 September. According to him, they should be held in an open and predictable manner. NRK…

“We urge Russia to be open about its exercises and adhere to transparency commitments under the Vienna Document,” Bakke-Jensen said. He stressed that this should be done in order not to create misunderstandings and inadvertent escalation.

The Norwegian minister also expressed the opinion that Russia is showing itself in the north more and more actively and “self-confident”. According to him, Russian military activity is steadily growing near the territories of Norway.

Earlier, the American edition of Stars and Stripes noted that killer robots tested during the West 2021 exercise are causing concern in Western countries. They stressed that these technologies are a “step forward” in the creation of a Russian unmanned army.