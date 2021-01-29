The Norwegian Football Federation plans to play its World Cup qualifying match against Turkey in March in Malaga if tough entry restrictions decreed by the authorities prevent it from doing so on Norwegian soil.

Several representatives of the Norwegian federation will travel to Malaga next week to inspect both the La Rosaleda stadium As the athletics stadium from the same city, the TV2 channel reported this Friday. The choice of Malaga is due to reasons of geographical proximity: Norway opens the qualifying phase of group G on March 24 in Gibraltar, three days before having to host Turkey. “We are studying different alternatives, although it is still too early to confirm or deny anything,” a federation spokesperson told TV2.

The Norwegian authorities require a ten-day quarantine to enter the country, although they allow some exceptions, including elite sport, in which case it is enough to present a negative test for covid-19 and be tested every three days. The Norwegian Directorate General of Health advocated a week ago for these exceptions to be eliminated due to the worsening epidemic situation in Europe, although the Government has ruled it out for the moment. The harsh quarantine rules that govern Norway due to the coronavirus pandemic already cost its soccer team the loss of a Nations League game in November. The Government then prevented the team from leaving the country to play against Romania because the entire expedition had to be quarantined for ten days, having been in contact with a player who had previously tested positive, which subsequently led to a UEFA sanction.

To avoid another regulation punishment, Norway sent an alternative team days later to face Austria (1-1). Norway is one of the countries least affected by the coronavirus in Europe, with 61,961 cases, 556 deaths and a mortality rate of 10.46 per 100,000 inhabitants. According to the latest data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the incidence of new cases in the last 14 days was 105.27, the fifth lowest in Europe.