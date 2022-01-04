Norway, who during the month of January holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, intends to promote the Palestinian-Israeli peace process and support the solution of two viable and sustainable states, explained this Tuesday the Norwegian ambassador to the UN, Mona Juul.

At the press conference to present Norway’s program for this coming month, the ambassador regretted that this central conflict in the middle-eastern region is being “left out” of other more pressing conflicts in the region, such as those in Syria, Lebanon. or Yemen.

The ambassador – whose country sponsored the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israelis and Palestinians – mentioned the thirty years that have elapsed since the Madrid Peace Conference (1991) as a moment to focus on this conflict that “needs a political solution”. and he proposed organizing what he called an informal “mini-Oslo forum” with Council members to push it forward.

“It is urgent that the parties do not take unilateral initiatives and we urge them not to do so,” he explained, citing among those unilateral actions, the settlements and evictions of Palestinian homes by Israel, as well as the firing of rockets and other violence practiced. for the Palestinians.

He also emphasized that “it is important that there is a Palestinian Authority that speaks with one voice and is committed to peace,” he explained.

Other initiatives that Norway will carry out during this month of presidency are the organization of a specific debate on the 18th on “women, peace and security”, which studies the impact that conflicts have specifically on women, and another (the 25) on “the war in the cities”, since contemporary conflicts are increasingly registered in urban areas and leave a large number of civilian victims.

Asked if the Council considers the holding of elections in Libya realistic (postponed to January from their initial date of December 24), the ambassador did not want to comment and said that the important thing is that it is a date decided by the Libyans themselves, and in In any case, he stressed that elections, however imperfect, “are better than a civil war with foreign intervention.”

Regarding the tolerance of the Council and the international community with the succession of coups in Africa (Sudan, Mali, Niger, Chad and Guinea only in 2021), the ambassador recognized that in many cases the coup plotters end up being accepted and recognized But he insisted that the African peoples hope that the Council, as an expression of international will, will send clear messages of support for democracy.

