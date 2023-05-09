Home page politics

Split

Oslo in Norway © Angela to Roxel/IMAGO

In view of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the Norwegian security authority has warned of security gaps in the underwater infrastructure.

Oslo, Norway – In a report published on Tuesday, the National Authority for Norwegian Security (NSM) called for improved protection measures and identified sore points. In particular, the lines for “gas, electricity and electronic communication” are exposed and at risk of sabotage. Norway is one of the main energy suppliers in Europe.

As with other major assets in the country, the subsea infrastructure “needs to be implemented to achieve a reasonable level of safety,” the NSM said. More than 50 gaps in national security have been identified.

The investigation was launched after the acts of sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. Since the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, Norway has become the main supplier of natural gas on the European continent. The Scandinavian country supplies the gas mainly via an extensive network of subsea pipelines. In addition, Norway is one of the largest exporters of oil – partly via pipelines – and an important electricity supplier via undersea cables.

A sign of the vulnerability of the strategic assets was the mysterious disappearance of a piece of cable off the coast of Norway in early 2021. Then, in January 2022, a cable that ensured communication between mainland Norway and the Spitsbergen archipelago in the north was severed. No one was initially identified in either case, with Norwegian media blaming Russia. They pointed out that in both cases Russian fishing trawlers had been in the affected zones. ahe/gt