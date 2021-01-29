The spread of the different variants of Covid-19 worries all of Europe. So Norway decided to take radical measures, particularly at its borders, in order to prevent contamination as much as possible. “You need a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours, then another is done on arrival in Norway, and a ten-day quarantine is mandatory. There are very few exemptions,” says Cathy Capdeville, French resident of the Norwegian health department.

“This treatment is valid for Norwegians and Europeans, regardless of whether you are a permanent resident or not”, she continues. And compared to the border with Sweden, a country that has adopted a different policy from many other nations since the start of the pandemic, the situation is similar. “You need a negative PCR test, do quarantine and have a certificate. The land border with Sweden is large, but there are few roads, and these are very well controlled”, concludes Cathy Capdeville.

