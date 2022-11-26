Saturday, November 26, 2022
Norway | Twenty houses evacuated due to a wildfire in central Norway: “It is not under control”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2022
in World Europe
A wildfire has spread quickly in Åfjord in central Norway.

Twenty or so a house was evacuated on Saturday in Åfjord in central Norway from the path of a rapidly spreading wildfire, local authorities said.

“We hoped for a long time that the fire would not spread this far, but then we had to decide to evacuate 15-20 houses,” said the mayor of Åfjord Per Johansen.

Fire marshal Jostein Tangen according to the fire spread quickly in the evening.

“The area is very dry and windy, which causes the fire to spread quickly. The fire is out of control,” he said.

According to Tangen, the fire authorities cooperate with civil protection authorities and the Red Cross in extinguishing and evacuations.

