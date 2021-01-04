Norway will tighten restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, according to NRK.

The decision was made in connection with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19. So, the country will ban the sale of alcohol in cafes. In addition, at private events outside the home, there can be no more than five people, and at public events in enclosed spaces, no more than ten. However, if those present sit in fixed places, then there can be a maximum of 200. No more than 50 people are allowed at the funeral. The restrictions will apply from January 4 to January 18.

The authorities are also recommending that all classes at universities, colleges and vocational schools be converted to distance learning.

In mid-January, the government will revise the measures introduced based on the current epidemiological situation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 50,523 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Norway. Died in the country 436 infected.