The Norway of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard begins its path towards Qatar 2022 facing Gibraltar, theoretically, the weakest rival in a group completed by Turkey, the Netherlands, Latvia and Montenegro (follow the game live on As.com). But this does not mean that Stale Solbakken, the Scandinavian coach, travels confidently to the Rock. Gibraltar is a team that, especially at home, sells its defeats very dearly and it is not easy to score scandalous goals. His football, with logical British and Spanish influences, shows a certain evolution. For this reason, the Norwegian technician will put, almost in all probability, all his artillery.

And that includes their magical duet. Odegaard, on loan from Real Madrid, is dazzling at Arsenal while Haaland, wanted by Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City or the Manchester United of his friend Solskaer (who does not stop calling him to convince him to go to the ‘Reds Devils’) is the star that dazzles. He has arrived armored and with a Praetorian guard around him to prevent him from thinking about anything other than his national team.

Both Haaland and the other Norwegians who play in Germany, Jarstein (Hertha Berlin), Ryerson (Union Berlin), Daehli (Nuremberg) and Sorloth (Red Bull Leipzig) will be able to move to the British colony after receiving the corresponding permission. Although at first Solbakken would have considered reserving him, the importance of each point will make him finally opt for his best players and, depending on how the result goes, manage minutes.

Norway has been armored at the Marbella Football Center facilities and at the exclusive Meliá Banús hotel, which is difficult to access. The aim is to keep its stars away from all the media noise. Haaland is a dream and a challenge for Real Madrid. A different, great footballer and scorer destined to take the place of Messi and Cristiano in the football Olympus. Your path to consecration is to help Norway to return to a World Cup 24 years later. Gibraltar is the first step.

Probable lineups.

Gibraltar: (5-4-1). 23 Coleing; 4 Sergeant, 14 Chipolina, 6 Wiseman, 16 Mouelhi, 20 Olivero; 10 Walker, 3 Ronan, 5 Annesley, 7 Lee Casciaro and 19 Barr.

Substitutes: 1 Goldwin, 2 Jolley, 12 Mascarenhas, 8 Hassan, 15 Barnett, 18 Alain Pons, 7 Vinet, 9 Styche, 11 Kyle Casciaro and 17 Power. Coach: Julio César Ribas

Norway: (4-4-2). 1 Jarstein; 17 Linnes, 6 Strandberg, 3 Ajer, 4 Alessami; 20 Odegaard, 6 Midtsjo, 8 Fossum, 18 Elyounoussi; 7 King and 23 Haaland.

Substitutes: 13 Ryerson, 14 Elabdekkaoui, 2 Melling, 5 Berge, 11 Normann, 5 Rosted, 16 Svensson, 24 Daehli and 19 Sorloth. Coach: Stale Solbakken

Referee: Duje Strukan (Croatia)

Stadium. Victoria Stadium. 20:45 hours.