The Norwegian government unveiled, Friday, January 8, a range of measures to achieve its objectives in the fight against global warming. The largest producer of hydrocarbons in Western Europe, the country aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 55% by 2030 in cooperation with the European Union, to which it is closely associate without being a member. This reduction should be 90-95% by 2050.

“Human-induced climate change has serious consequences for humans, animals and nature around the world, Prime Minister Erna Solberg recalled during a press conference. Norway wants to do its part to stem this climate change. “ Among the measures presented, the government proposes to impose from 2022 the “zero emission” for public purchases of cars and vans. Ditto for calls for tenders for ferry connections from 2023 and city buses from 2025.

Oslo also wants to promote biofuels and more than triple its carbon tax by 2030, reducing it from around 590 crowns (57 euros) per tonne today to 2,000 crowns. Such an increase should help to encourage the capture and storage of CO2, a technological field in which Norway has made significant investments, particularly for carbon sequestration in geological layers under the sea. These proposals are subject to change since the government, which is in the minority, needs the support of other parties to get them adopted in Parliament.

“It is extremely positive that the government wants to increase the CO2 tax and introduce emissions budgets, welcomed the Norwegian branch of Friends of the Earth. But they avoid the big and difficult questions about oil production, highway construction, airport expansion and energy efficiency. “ Greenpeace, for its part, deplored that the proposed reductions in sectors escaping European CO2 quotas (transport, waste, agriculture, construction, etc.) be limited to 45% by 2030.