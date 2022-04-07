Norway | Three skiers were killed in an avalanche in Norway

The other six in the group were not injured.

In Norway three skiers were killed in an avalanche on Thursday, country police said. A group of nine skiers came as a surprise in Lyngen in northern Norway.

The other six in the group were not injured, authorities said. The deaths have been identified as foreigners.

The accident occurred in an area where there has been a avalanche warning following several recent avalanches.

In late March, one person died and a total of seven were injured in two avalanches on the same day in Lyngen.