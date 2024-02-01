Norway | This is how an exceptionally violent Ingunn musky ravaged Norway: “The roof came off the whole building”

The strongest wind gusts were measured in Trøndelag county in central Norway.

Ingunn musk ravaged the central and northern parts of Norway on Wednesday and Thursday. Ingunni has been characterized as Norway's worst storm in 30 years and compared to the devastating New Year's hurricane of 1992.

in Tromso lived since 2014 Annimari Pelli said on Thursday at 15:00 Norwegian time that the storm is approaching.

“The snow is coming horizontally and the wind is really strong. The trees are bending, and the cars are covered in snow.”

The city of Tromssa escaped the worst storm damage earlier in the week. Pelli says that the regional differences are big.

The city of Tromsø is an island between the island of Kvaløya and the mainland. There has been less damage on the island of Tromsø than on the island of Kvaløya, where the popular Bryggejentene cafe suffered damage.

“The roof came off the whole building.”

On Monday, a storm tore off the roof of a cafe on the island of Kvaløya.

Pelli says that fluctuating weather conditions are common in Norway. Still, the past week has been exceptional. On Monday, Pelli's school-aged children were sent home in the middle of the day as a precaution.

“Now it's clearly much more noisy,” he said.

“Now at the latest, I'll take my skis and flower pots inside the windbreak.”

Waves hit the pier in Bodø, Norway on Thursday. People were asked to avoid movement in Bodø city center on Thursday due to the storm.

Norwegian meteorological institute predicted in advance, extremely strong winds in Møre and Romsdal, Trøndelag and Nordland counties and Nordfjord. The strongest winds was measured finally in Trøndelag county in the central part of the country, where the wind speed at the Nordøya lighthouse measuring station was 51.5 meters per second.

Extreme weather warnings were still in effect on Thursday afternoon.

Meteorological Institute told on Thursday afternoon that Ingunn is still causing extremely strong wind gusts in the northern parts of Nordland county. On Thursday evening, the storm was expected to cause very strong wind gusts in the areas of Tromssa and Finnmark as well. The danger warnings were expected to end in the areas on Thursday.

in northern Norway Parts of the roof of the Harstad hospital in Tromsø county came off on Thursday. Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK said that the hospital was put on alert due to a critical situation. According to NRK, construction materials ended up inside the hospital. No one is known to have been injured, but the patients' scheduled treatments were canceled for the rest of the day.

The center of Bodø, located in the county of Nordland, was closed on Thursday. Nordland police reminded in X that moving outside is life-threatening. Later on Thursday, the police urged people to stay indoors as well Tromsø and of Finnmark areas.

The police advised to stay indoors in Bodø due to the storm.

In the southern part of Nordland county on the coast of Helgeland, the roof of a barn was torn off, news reports Aftenposten. In the municipality of Flatanger, located in Trøndelag county, the storm once again tore off the roof structures of the old people's home, reports NRK.

Schools and kindergartens closed its doors, for example, in Trøndelag county in Flatanger municipality due to the storm on Thursday. Instead, the county's largest city, Trondheim announced to keep schools and kindergartens open.

In Trøndelag county alone, more than 20,000 households were affected NRK's according to the power outages caused by Ingunni.

Ingunn storm moved from Norway to Sweden. The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute SMHI gave A red warning for strong winds for the western parts of Norrbotten county until Thursday from 13:00 to 20:00.

In Stekenjokki, near the Norwegian border, a new record of 51.8 meters per second was already measured for wind speed, reports the Swedish Broadcasting Company SVT.