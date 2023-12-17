Norway | There was a shooting in the center of Oslo, the suspect has not been caught

There was also another shooting in Oslo earlier on Sunday. The police are investigating a possible connection between the cases. No one was immediately reported injured.

Oslo several shots were fired in the center on Sunday evening, a Norwegian newspaper reports VG and the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK. The incident happened on Karl Johans gate near the Arkaden shopping center.

At around 21:30 local time, several police patrols were there. Oslo police told the media that the shots did not hit the person who was the target of the shooting.

“One or more suspects ran away from the scene,” the police said.

“This happened in the middle of the street in a densely populated area.”

According to the police, it does not seem that the target of the shooting was chosen randomly.

According to eyewitnesses interviewed by the Norwegian media, the parties seemed to have known each other beforehand. Witnesses reported hearing arguments and bangs.

Previously on Sunday evening there was a shooting incident in the Sinsen district where several shots were fired. The police are also looking for the shooter and the victim of that incident, and do not rule out a connection to the downtown shooting.

“We need to investigate whether these cases are connected. We don't know that yet,” the police said.