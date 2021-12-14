Norway | There was a discouraged mood in Oslo on Tuesday over tight interest rates: “There is a grim end ahead”

The Norwegian government said on Monday there were strict interest rate restrictions, including a ban on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants. HS toured Oslo on Tuesday and faced discouraged minds, although an understanding of the restrictions was also found.

Oslo

“In front it’s a miserable evening and the end, ”is Oslo Restaurant Manager The Scotsman’s Restaurant Manager Sigurd Fuglseth guessed Tuesday during the day.

Government of Norway said Monday night new strict corona restrictions banning, among other things, the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants. The order will take effect at midnight on Wednesday and will be valid for one month.

In Norway, the growth in corona infections has been the fastest in Europe, and the number of micro-infections has more than doubled. The Folkehelseinstituttet (FHI), the Norwegian public health authority, also estimates that up to 300,000 people a day could be infected with the corona if the government does not take action. So far, self-infection has not resulted in deaths in Norway.

“And a month isn’t enough, the restrictions are likely to last longer,” Fuglseth believes.

The atmosphere in the pub was as flattened as the weather in Oslo, viciously cold and gray.

“We’ll close after tonight. We tried to live with soft drink sales during last year’s coronary lockout, but it didn’t turn out to be anything. It’s not yet certain if we’ll have to lay off workers, we’ll have a meeting later in the afternoon, ”Fuglseth says.

The pub has 15 permanent employees and a slew of extras.

A situation like The Scotsman has the entire Norwegian restaurant and culture industry, as no more than 20 people are allowed to gather indoors. Sectoral organizations see the new restrictions as a death knell despite government support measures.

Ronny Pettersen (left), Lasse Nilsen and Erling Gotschalksen sat in The Scotsman on Tuesday.

HS: n In Norway, people interviewed in the streets and squares understand the seriousness of the situation, but many admitted to suffering from coronary fatigue.

The Scotsman’s regular customers did not have enough understanding of the government’s actions.

“Far from the mark”, Lasse Nilsen says.

“We’ve all been vaccinated three times, it’s best to introduce a corona passport at the door,” Nilsen continues.

There are even sharp opinions among those sitting at the bar counter, as they say the unvaccinated are now ruining the lives of others. There is no corona passport similar to Finland in use in Norway.

Has been a regular customer of the place since 1974 Erling Gotschalksen considers, however, that Norway is ahead of other countries in terms of restrictions.

“Other countries will have to resort to similar restrictions,” he predicts.

He hopes the restrictions will be lifted by March at the latest.

“The second of March is my birthday and I was thinking of celebrating it here,” Gotschalksen says.

Anna Rode, a seller at the Christmas market, hopes that there will be enough work until Christmas.

On Tuesday, Pētezis Silazājs sold venison burgers at the Christmas market.

Quiet is also on Tuesday at the Christmas market in Oslo city center.

Latvian selling deer burgers Pētezis Silazājs fears that customer loss could even lead to the closure of the stall before Christmas.

“There was a loss of customers on Monday,” he says.

He also thinks that the Norwegian government may come up with new ones, but considers the restrictions necessary.

You only have to go one day at a time. In Norway, regulations create a sense of security, in Latvia they are rather intimidating, ”says Silazājs.

About anemia the Louis Vuitton store is different from the Christmas tray atmosphere, as there is a queue in front of the store.

“Due to interest rate restrictions, only a few customers are taken in at a time. You can also order time online, ”says Tommi, who calls himself a regular customer.

The young man waiting in line for his turn thinks the new regulations make life a bit boring. He fears the state of emergency will continue for a long time.

“I hope to get back to normal life even in the summer,” he says.

Tommi is one of Luis Vuitton’s regular customers.

Gyrd Lynch sold Ole Ree a Christmas plant.

“Now is This is true, ”said the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Monday night as he introduced interest rate restrictions and urged people to stay home.

The consequences of the prompting have been noticed by the florist Gyrd Lynch, according to which older customers in particular have echoed. Bought Christmas flowers Ole Ree believes that all Norwegians will eventually get a corona infection. The wildly infected numbers in Norway are, in his opinion, bad luck.

However, the daily life of the father of 1- and 3-year-old children is not subject to drinking restrictions, as he spends time at home anyway.

“I’m glad the kindergarten is open,” Ree says.

The new regulations also restrict the lives of children and young people. In schools, the number of small groups will be reduced and testing will be further intensified. In individual cities, schools were closed immediately and the semester ended prematurely.

“My pit is a pandemic child. He’s only seen foreign adults with face masks on, ”Ree says.

Information the restrictions had not yet reached everyone. Lisbeth Hornnes and Erik Lindberg Eriksen sat with a beer on the heated outdoor terrace of the street café.

“Luckily we got the last beers before the liquor ban,” Hornnes laughs as HS told him about the situation.

“We are on a hospital visit in Oslo from Kristiansand and therefore a bit in the dark,” explains Lindberg Eriksen.

Both have suffered from coronavirus disease and consider the restrictions to be appropriate.

“Restrictions on public transport could be tightened even more,” says Lindberg Eriksen.