Norway | The Wagner defector was questioned as a witness, says the Norwegian Central Criminal Police

Andrei Medvedev’s defense lawyer denies the information that Medvedev is about to be deported back to Russia.

23.1. 20:21

In Russian Allegedly held leadership positions in the Wagner mercenary army, then fled to Norway Andrey Medvedev has been arrested in Norway. Norwegian media reported on the matter, among others Aftenposten, VG and the public broadcasting company NRK.

“The person involved has been arrested under the Immigration Act and we are now investigating whether he should be taken into custody,” says the Norwegian Police’s immigration unit’s communications manager Cecilie Johansen for VG.

In detention, a person is taken into custody as a security measure and not as a punishment.

Norway’s central criminal police, Kripos, has confirmed for NRK, that Medvedev has been questioned as a witness. Kripos did not specify what Medveded has told in the interrogations.

According to Kripos, it is interested in getting more information about the period when Medvedev worked in the Wagner Group.

Medvedev’s the arrest is also confirmed by the Paris-based Russian human rights organization Gulagu.net In Telegram.

The organization says that it spoke with Medvedev by phone. In the call, Medvedev said that he would be returned to Russia.

According to the organization, Medvedev was arrested on Sunday evening and informed that he will be taken to a detention unit for later deportation

Medvedev’s defense attorney Brynjulf ​​Risner denies the information that Medvedev is about to be deported to Russia, says VG.

“… of course it is completely unthinkable because he has applied for asylum and there are good reasons to believe that what he said is true.”

Risner adds that a rift has arisen between his client and the police due to tight security measures.

On Monday in what he gave to Gulagu.net in the interview Medvedev says that he is currently in a detention center, where he was taken against his will on Sunday.

According to Medvedev’s story, the head of the group guarding him said that Medvedev was given permission to go for a walk, after which he was taken by car to an unknown place. According to what he said, the walk was to take place “on some island” and that he was taken there by motorboat.

Medvedev says that he found the situation ‘very strange’ and refused to get on the motorboat. He says he thought he was going to be handed over to the Russian authorities. Medvedev demanded that he be taken back to his previous accommodation.

After that, the same guards came to his room and said that he had been detained under the immigration law, says Medvedev.

“They arrested me, twisted my hands and handcuffed me. I was told that I would be returned to the detention center for later deportation.”

Medvedev emphasized in the interview that the Norwegian authorities have not made a decision to limit his rights and freedoms.

“I have an official document that I have applied for asylum. According to that I am a free man. I didn’t approve of the guards or anything else. – – I announced [vartiointiryhmän johtajalle]that I do not accept such conditions and obligations, they violate my rights and freedom….”

In the interview, Medvedev also complained about bad food and strict security measures.

“I’m not allowed to walk around, I’m not allowed to make phone calls, there’s always a guard behind my bedroom door, and I’m not even allowed to lock the door when I shower. The guards say I can only go out on the balcony to smoke when they tell me to do so….”