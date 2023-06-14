Novergia, a Spanish Erasmus student shared the receipt of her weekly shopping on TikTok: “Here you also pay for the air you breathe”

Stories often come of foreign tourists complaining about how much spend in Italy at the bar or at the restaurant but it must be said that even abroad they are certainly no less cheap. After the case on price of the real Sacher Torte disembarked in Trieste, from Norway comes the complaint of a Spanish girl on Erasmus who on TikTok showed the very expensive receipt that she paid for a simple shopping.

It must be said that the Norway it is considered among the countries with the highest cost of living. Prices for transport and other services are quite high compared to the habits of those living in southern Europe. “Before coming here I looked for information, but I found almost nothing. – explains the student Paula Ruzz in her video with tips on grocery shopping – I hope this video is helpful. I tell you one thing: here you also pay for the air you breathe”.

