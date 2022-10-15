Norway | The police already arrested another Russian man who had flown an airplane within a week

Norway has recently increased its alert readiness. The reason is increased drone sightings near the country’s gas and oil infrastructure and the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions in the Baltic Sea at the end of September.

Norwegian the police arrested a Russian man in Tromssa for flying an airplane, reports news agency Reuters.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Friday at Tromssa airport in northern Norway. According to the police, a large amount of photographic equipment was confiscated from him, such as an airplane and several memory cards.

After the start of the Russian war of aggression, a law came into force in Norway, according to which Russian companies and Russian citizens are not allowed to operate any kind of aircraft in Norwegian territory.

The police prosecutor Jacob Bergh said on Saturday that among the material seized from the man were found, among other things, photos of Kirkkoniemi or Kirkenes airport and a helicopter of the Norwegian Defense Forces. According to Bergh, the Norwegian security police PST is also investigating the matter.

According to Reuters, the arrested Russian man confessed that he had flown the airplane. He told the police that he had entered the country through the Storskog border station between Norway and Russia and that he was on his way to Huippuvuori.

It is already the second similar case in Norway within a week, reports Reuters. Earlier in Storskog, another Russian man who had flown an airplane was arrested.

Norway has recently increased its alertness.

The reason for this is the increase in drone sightings near the country’s gas and oil infrastructure, as well as the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions in the Baltic Sea at the end of September. Gas pipe leaks causing the explosions are widely suspected to be the actions of Russia.

Norway is currently Europe’s largest gas supplier.