The Norwegian Prime Minister has approved the resignation.

Norwegian Minister of Defense Odd Roger Enos, 67, resigned. Enos, a member of the Norwegian Central Party, announced his resignation after the Norwegian newspaper VG reported that Enos had a relationship with an 18-year-old woman in the 21st century. Enos was 50 years old at the time.

Enos was in a relationship at the time of the marriage. Enos and an 18-year-old woman met while on a school trip to explore the Norwegian Storting.

Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre has accepted Enoksen ‘s resignation and will return to Enos’ successor appointment at a later date.

Earlier this year, it emerged that the Norwegian Central Party is dealing with another Enos-related report. It relates to two cases in 2000 and 2001, when Enos chaired the Central Party.