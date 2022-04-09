Saturday, April 9, 2022
Norway | The Norwegian Minister of Defense resigns, the relationship of an 18-year-old woman years ago was revealed

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2022
in World Europe
The Norwegian Prime Minister has approved the resignation.

Norwegian Minister of Defense Odd Roger Enos, 67, resigned. Enos, a member of the Norwegian Central Party, announced his resignation after the Norwegian newspaper VG reported that Enos had a relationship with an 18-year-old woman in the 21st century. Enos was 50 years old at the time.

Enos was in a relationship at the time of the marriage. Enos and an 18-year-old woman met while on a school trip to explore the Norwegian Storting.

Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre has accepted Enoksen ‘s resignation and will return to Enos’ successor appointment at a later date.

Earlier this year, it emerged that the Norwegian Central Party is dealing with another Enos-related report. It relates to two cases in 2000 and 2001, when Enos chaired the Central Party.

Recommended

