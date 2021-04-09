Norway | The man died in Oslo nine years ago – only found this year

The man’s bills had been by direct debit and he had not kept in touch with his relatives.

Norway shocked by the case where a man had been dead in his apartment since 2011 before his body was found.

The deceased was found by police alerted by a maintenance man. A maintenance man had come to inspect the apartment’s fire alarm, but he had not been able to enter.

According to police, the case is exceptional.

“We have raised a lot of questions about how this has been possible,” said the Oslo police inspector Grete Lien Metlid Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation To NRK.

Man was a little under 70 at the time of his death. His death was natural.

The man had not kept in touch with his relatives. Neighbors thought he was in a nursing home because they had not noticed traffic in the man’s apartment at the time. According to the neighbor, the man who lived in an apartment building in the eastern part of Olso was not social anyway.

The man owned the apartment where he lived. Many of his bills had been handled by direct debit.

The man died in April 2011. The determination is based on the cause of death and the expiration date found in the refrigerator. In 2013, however, the local newspaper published a congratulation on the man’s 70th anniversary, as that information is obtained automatically from the residents.

In 2018, the Norwegian National Pension Fund cut off the man’s pension payment when he had not been contacted.

The flow of mail is a mystery. NRK calculated that the man should have received about 1,400 letters in nine years. Police found the letter in late April 2011 and more mail from 2013 onwards. Some of the people interviewed by NRK believed that someone had gone to empty the mailbox.