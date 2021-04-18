Norway | The landslide destroyed hundreds of meters of road in northern Norway

Authorities say they have evacuated three people from cottages in the area.

In northern Norway A landslide has occurred in the municipality of Teno, which has destroyed the road for about 250 meters. According to the authorities, the landslide is not known to have caused any injuries.

Authorities say they have evacuated three people from cottages in the area.

The landslide happened early Sunday morning. The scene of the accident is on the shores of the Arctic Ocean, and from there it is more than 50 kilometers along the road to the Finnish border to Nuorgam.