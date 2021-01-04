No Result
Norway | The identities of the five people killed in the Norwegian landslide have been reported, with three people still missing

January 4, 2021
January 4, 2021
Three people are still missing in the wake of the strong landslide last week.

Police has revealed to the public the identities of a total of five people who died in the Norwegian landslide. Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK according to the accident scene Among those found include a two-year-old child and his father. Other people killed in the accident, whose identities have been revealed to the public, have been adults, according to police.

A total of seven deaths have been found in the accident area.

Three people are still missing in the wake of the strong landslide last week. Police stressed over the weekend that it was still a rescue operation.

Askin in a village in the Gjerdrum area, an initial landslide in early Wednesday resulted in the disappearance of ten people: according to police, eight adults and children aged 2 and 13. In addition, ten people were injured in the landslide. The accident also destroyed dozens of homes and more than a thousand people have had to be evacuated.

Ask, located 30 km from Oslo, is located in an area with a lot of clay in the soil. The rescue operations have involved a geotechnician from the Norwegian Water and Energy Agency, NVE Toril Wiigin according to the risks, as the landslide is still active, said Aftenposten magazine on Sunday.

