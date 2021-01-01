Norway | The hope of finding those lost in the landslide still lives in Norway: According to the rescue worker, even days can survive if there is enough air

The person involved in the rescue work told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation that it is still a rescue operation.

Ten people were still missing early Friday due to a landslide in Norway, says Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

Involved in the rescue operation through Norsk Folkehjelp Harald Wisløff told Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation To NRK in a story published on Thursday night that there is still hope of finding survivors. According to him, it is therefore still a rescue operation.

According to experts, it is possible for a person left under a landslide to survive for days if there is only air in the same space, Wisløff said.

Police have said they are quite sure there are people in the landslide area, NRK says.

Landslide took place at the central station in the municipality of Gjerdrum in Aski, about 30 kilometers from Oslo. The landslide began early on Wednesday, but several buildings have been destroyed even since then due to instability in the area. More than a thousand people have had to be evacuated from the area.

VG: n and According to NRK additional evacuations were made for safety on Thursday night in a residential area about two miles from the landslide site where cracks had been observed in the soil.

Among those missing are men, women and children. Romerikes Blad magazine and Norwegian channel TV2 according to the man interviewed, at least his brother, his pregnant wife, and their two-year-old daughter are missing.

Ten people have been reported injured, one seriously. Dozens of homes have been destroyed.

Spokesman for NVE, the Norwegian Water and Energy Authority, who spoke to the news agency AFP Laila Hoivik said it was an avalanche caused by clay. Gjerdrum is located in an area with a particularly high risk of landslides, he says NRK.