Sunday, October 22, 2023
Norway | The gunman who fled the scene of the crash and took the hostage died after being shot by the police

October 22, 2023
Norway | The gunman who fled the scene of the crash and took the hostage died after being shot by the police

The hostage taken by the gunman was wounded in the situation, but according to the police, his injuries are not life-threatening.

In the West An armed man who fled the scene of a crash in Norway and took a hostage died after being shot by the police on Sunday evening in the city of Stavanger, according to the Norwegian police.

The chain of events started in the nearby municipality of Randaberg around half past eleven local time, when the police received information about a crash between two cars.

According to witnesses, the driver of the other car who fled the scene of the crash had a gun, the police say.

Slightly later the police received information that the man who fled the scene had gotten into another car and taken the driver of the vehicle hostage.

“The police soon found the vehicle and followed it towards Stavanger. The suspect shot at the police through the car window,” said the operations director Victor Fenne-Jensen.

A bullet fired by the police hit the gunman near the tunnel under Stavanger. The man was transported to the hospital for further treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to the gunman, also the hostage he took and one of the policemen were hit in the shooting incident.

According to the police, the hostage’s injuries are not life-threatening. The bullet fired at the police stopped in the bulletproof vest.

