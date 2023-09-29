Norway | The family found Viking-era objects in their backyard

The objects are believed to have belonged to the grave of a woman who lived in the Viking Age.

Aasvik too the family was looking for a missing earring in their yard, but they found artifacts that are suspected to be more than 1,000 years old, the cultural heritage council of the counties of Vestfold and Telemark says on their Facebook page.

The objects were found on the island of Jomfruland in southern Norway.

The council believes the bowl-shaped buckle and another object found are from the 8th century. Experts estimate that the objects belonged to a funeral ceremony. In the yard of the Aasvik family, there is probably the grave of a woman who lived in the Viking Age.

Based on previous evidence, the island of Jomfruland has been thought to have been inhabited since the Middle Ages, says British broadcasting company BBC.

The Cultural Heritage Council congratulated the family on the first Viking find on the island, the Facebook update read.