“The usual thing for a politician is that when he has a microphone in front of him, he controls himself and tells another, in private, everything he thinks. In Venezuela, no, here it is the other way around: what you negotiate or say to a politician in private is amplified with a microphone in front of you. We are not a guarantee of discretion.” A high-profile Venezuelan politician often resorts to the anecdote to explain some of the reasons that make it difficult to negotiate a way out of the institutional crisis in the Caribbean country. When listening to her, the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anninken Huitfeldt, nods and does not hide a smile as she looks at Idun Tvedt, deputy director of the Peace and Reconciliation section of the Nordic chancellery. Both, in their different functions, have suffered the complexity of Venezuelan politicians. And not only. They are part of the most discreet actor in the latest peace processes in the world: this is Norway’s peace diplomacy.

The first time that Norway, a country of about 5.5 million inhabitants, became involved in a peace process was in Guatemala in the 1990s, after requests from civil society groups. That, which they admit began with “many, many failures”, was the basis on which peace diplomacy has been built. After Guatemala came the negotiations between Israel and Palestine; in Sudan, Mali, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Colombia, Venezuela… At least 40 peace processes in the world in which some 120 Norwegian diplomats have intervened, including a special department created 20 years ago in which 16 work people, a sort of elite commando for world peace and reconciliation. “We do not travel the world, we seek conflicts or put pressure on the parties [para que se sienten a hablar]but when they approach us, and we see that we can, we share the facilitation knowledge that we have acquired”, celebrates Huitfeldt.

Facilitate, do not mediate. The Norwegian foreign minister makes a difference on several occasions during the conversation, held recently in the capital of Mexico, in front of the Bosque de Chapultepec lake. A couple of hours from there, Norway has just held a retreat for conflict resolution experts; and a little closer to the gigantic urban forest, in the south of the city, a team is part of the talks between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last active guerrilla in Latin America. The previous process in that country, with the FARC, is one of the greatest successes of Norwegian diplomacy, whose chancellor highlights one of the greatest achievements, perhaps because of its complexity: “We spoke with all the actors in the conflict, including those we condemn. At the time, it was controversial whether we did it with the Taliban, Hezbollah, Hamas or the FARC itself. We can be criticized for that, but we believe that it is the only way to do it to solve a conflict”.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt talks to Idun Tvedt, Deputy Director of the Peace and Reconciliation Section of the Nordic Chancellery. Hector Guerrero

Huitfeldt structures Norway’s work around four ideas: “The first is that we must be discreet, we don’t usually appear in the media. If the parties want to say something, they can, but we only if they don’t agree. This is being an exception ”, he jokes. “Impartiality is a fundamental principle for us as facilitators,” continues the Norwegian chancellor. “We do not put pressure, we are a small country, with an army and a small economy, we cannot pressure them to cooperate! What we can do is facilitate conversations, trying to understand what solutions we can propose. Peace can only be achieved if the parties show a willingness to work towards a political solution.” The fact that Norway is impartial in a negotiation does not imply that it is neutral. For example, with the Taliban, whom they condemn. “We cannot be neutral on issues like the rights of women or children.”

One of the clearest examples of the achievements that discretion, low profile and impartiality have brought has come in Venezuela. Norway was one of the few full democracies that did not recognize Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela in 2019, a bet that the world’s greatest powers crashed with. “If we had done it, we would not have been able to assume the role of facilitator,” says Idun Tvedt.

The only case where impartiality becomes chimerical is with Ukraine. “We can’t, because we have a border with Russia,” settles Huitfeldt, who gives as an example the military support that his country has given to Ukraine, the first time that Norway has provided weapons since it did so in Cuba before the advance of Fidel Castro. “Ukraine’s defense against invasion and the consequences of the war on a world level demand our attention, we can support Ukraine with our experience of peace and reconciliation if they so request,” he adds.

Patience is another of the pillars on which the Norwegian chancellor structures the experience acquired. The peace process between the government of Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC has been going on for at least a decade: first, the secret phase; then the table in Havana and, later, the implementation of the agreement. Norway has been present at all stages. “Being patient is another of the keys, the parties have to be clear that Norway is going to be there in good times and in bad times, they must trust us.” These “moments” imply years of comings and goings, of testing the terrain, of the actors, of making sure, the two diplomats explain, that who the parties represent and if they are the correct representatives, something whose complexity multiplies at when verifying who the interlocutors of an armed group are.

Members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) wave white peace flags during an act to commemorate the completion of their disarmament process. Fernando Vergara (AP)

After explaining the evolution of Norway in the peace processes and the operation, the lessons learned in all these years, the chancellor reaches a point that, she says, is key to explaining how it has been possible to get here and that she does not stop misplace the interlocutor: “There are more chances of failing than of succeeding,” he says without hesitation, to which Tvedt complements with an optimistic vision: “Conflicts are increasingly complex, but there is also more demand for mediation, most of them end in a month of negotiations at some point. Even when the efforts have not been enough, they are not in vain. The chances of finding a peaceful solution later may have increased. And in the meantime, they may have saved thousands of lives.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country