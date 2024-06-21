Norway | The Chinese’s interest in buying land in Svalbard put Norway on the back foot

Norway|According to the minister, the articles of the old agreement prevent the sale without the consent of the state. The lawyer representing the Russian-born seller disagrees.

Would you be interested A 60-square-kilometer foothold in the Finnish Alps? The Chinese are known to be interested, which has caused the Norwegian government to stand on its hind legs to prevent a possible trade.

Norway’s Svalbard island group is located halfway between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole. The remote Arctic region has recently become politically and strategically more important than ever.

Søre would acquire the Fagerfjord area by buying the Norwegian Kulspids joint-stock company for 3.5 billion kroner, or about 300 million euros. Søre Fagerfjord is the last privately owned piece of land in Svalbard and apparently in the entire northern arctic.

The asking price can be considered rather salty, because the area does have mountains, a glacier and a coastline – but nothing else.

Potential to use the area for some benefit or to build there are very limited, because Søre Fagerfjord is located in the middle of a national park.

of the Fridtjof Nansen Research Institute by Andreas Østhagen according to the economic value of the area is very low.

“But owning a land area in Huippuvuori can have strategic value in the next 50 or 100 years,” Østhagen adds.

Søre Fagerfjord, the lawyer representing the trading company Per Kyllingstad according to the Chinese have already shown concrete interest in the destination. They seem to be serious about their intentions to sell, as the rare northern destination has been advertised in the Financial Times magazine, among others.

“The Chinese are naturally potential buyers because they have long been interested in the Arctic region and Väippuvuori,” says Kyllingstad.

The fact that the Kulspids company is owned by a Norwegian citizen of Russian background brings its own additional spice to the sales project.

“The land cannot be sold without the consent of the Norwegian authorities,” states the Minister of Economic Affairs Cecilie Myrseth.

Green there is hardly any light in sight, because Norway has defined China as the biggest security threat right after Russia. It’s about the sales project interested therefore also the Norwegian Security Police PsT.

China, on the other hand, has been eyeing the northern regions for a long time. Despite the great distance between China and the Arctic, the country has named itself a “near-Arctic state”.

The last time Norway intervened in Svalbard was in 2016, when the government paid 33.5 million euros for the second-to-last private land near the capital Longyearbyen.

The sale of Søre Fagerfjord to the state has also been negotiated in the past, but no deals were made due to disagreements about the price.

Currently, the Norwegian state already owns 99.5 percent of the surface area of ​​Svalbard. It has declared most of its holdings a protected area, where, for example, construction and moving around with motor vehicles is prohibited.

Sellers I don’t think it’s that simple. They appeal to the international Huippuvuoret Agreement, which dates back to 1920 and leaves reasonable room for interpretation.

According to the agreement, the island group belongs to Norway’s control, but all countries that have joined the agreement – ​​including China – have the right to exploit the area’s natural resources. The Soviet Union/Russia has been doing this for a long time, practicing coal mining on the islands until these days.

Another legal dispute specifically concerns the 1919 agreement on Søre Fagerfjord. In it, the state and the company that owns the land state that Søre Fagerfjord cannot be sold without the consent of the Norwegian Ministry of Trade.

Later contract the entry is both reversed and restored. At the moment, the sellers are in any case of the opinion that the requirement for the Norwegian government’s contribution to the sale of the area is no longer valid.