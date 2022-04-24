Norway | The car drove into the stands at a car accident in Oslo, six people were hospitalized

According to Norwegian police, several people have been injured and at least six people have been taken to hospital.

At least six people were injured in a monster car incident in Oslo, Norway.

The accident happened on Sunday when a car collided with a spectator. He tells about it Norwegian NRK mixed Oslo police on Twitter.

A reporter close to NRK says the car that drove into the auditorium was an ordinary passenger car in the show. However, this has not been confirmed.

NRK says authorities received a notice shortly after seven from the race track where the event will be held. According to the police interviewed by NRK, the situation on the ground was chaotic when the authorities arrived, but has since been brought under control.

Police is currently collecting eyewitness observations.

An eyewitness interviewed by NRK says he estimated that the driver of the car lost control of his car.

By monster car refers to a large vehicle that typically has very large tires and impressive suspension. At the monster car shows, the drivers do different stunts in the cars.