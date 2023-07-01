Norway | The ban on Russian planes also applies to flying airplanes, the Supreme Court ruled

Russian businessman Andrei Jakunin flew a drone on a boat trip in Huippuvuori and was brought to justice.

Russian With the war of aggression started in Ukraine, Norway has banned Russian flights within the borders of its state. On Friday, Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that the ban in question also applies to flying drones.

The decision involves a Russian businessman Andrei Yakunin to the case where Jakunin had flown an airplane in Huippuvuori during a boat trip last year.

The lower courts had acquitted Jakunin on the grounds that the flight ban does not apply to flying an airplane.

However, the Supreme Court decided otherwise.

The reason the decision is probably due to the fact that, due to previous acquittals, several other cases in which the Russians have flown airplanes within Norway’s borders have also been overturned.

The Supreme Court stated in its decision that the district court can still review Jakunin’s case, if the other arguments of his defense support his release.

Yakunin’s lawyers have argued in court that the man also has British citizenship and that his ties are mainly elsewhere than in Russia. In addition, the lawyers have appealed to the fact that the rules for flying the plane have not been clear.

Andrei Yakunin’s father, Vladimir Yakuninis the President of Russia Vladimir Putin a former ally.

This was reported by news agency AFP.