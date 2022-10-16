Norway | The airspace of two airports was closed due to an aerial observation in Norway

A plane spotted from a plane taking off from the field closed the airspace of Stavanger airport for two hours. The same order applied to Haugesund Airport.

Aerial observation closed the airspace of two airports in Norway on Sunday evening, Norwegian newspapers report Verdens Gang (VG) and Aftenposten.

Spokesperson for Avinor, the company that operates most of Norway’s civil airports Harald Kvam told VG that a plane was spotted at Stavanger Airport and the airspace was immediately closed as a precaution. The plane was spotted from a plane taking off from the field.

In Norway, it is forbidden to fly an airplane less than five kilometers from the airport. According to Avinor, the observed object was probably an airplane.

The airspace closure caused flight delays and cancellations. The airspace was closed for about two hours, and it was opened at 22:40 Finnish time.

Stavanger Airport is located approximately 11 kilometers southwest of the city of Stavanger. It is the fourth largest city in Norway.

According to Avinor, the same order also applied to Haugesund airport, which is located approximately 60 kilometers from Stavanger airport.

The police told VG that they are not looking for the pilot of the plane because there have been no clues about the perpetrator.

in Norway is prisoner already two Russian men who have flown airplanes this week.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Friday at Tromssa airport in northern Norway. According to the police, a large amount of photographic equipment was confiscated from him, such as an airplane and several memory cards.

Earlier in Storskog, another Russian man who had flown an airplane was arrested.

After the start of the Russian war of aggression, a law came into force in Norway, according to which Russian companies and Russian citizens are not allowed to operate any kind of aircraft in Norwegian territory.

The police have urged Norwegians to be vigilant for drones and other suspicious activity, especially near the country’s critical infrastructure, such as power plants and military sites.