When AC Milan had to play against Norwegian representatives Bodø / Glimt (3-2) in the Europa League qualification last week, a young blond boy came to the fore on the Scandinavian side. Jens Petter Hauge caused a lot of problems for the Rossoneri defenders, scored an absolute cream goal and set up the other goal from Bodø / Glimt.
Less than a week later, Hauge will travel to the Italian metropolis again – this time, however, to join the Milanese. Milan is said to have known the 20-year-old even before the direct encounter, but the strong performance last Thursday should have acted as a catalyst for the Rossoneri already wanting to sign the left winger.
On Tuesday morning, Hauge was caught at the airport before his trip to Milan and by the Norwegian TV station TV2Sports asked about his upcoming move to Milan. “I’m going downstairs now and meeting my agents. They have a lot to talk about to bring me up to date. I don’t know what length of contract we’re talking about, but I expect to find out more later in the day” , so Hauge.
Regarding his move to the Rossoneri, he said: “Of course I’m looking forward to it, with Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] to play. He’s been in the professional business for a long time and I’ll try to learn. I followed him and looked up at him. If I have a career half the size of his, I’ll be happy. “
In the Italian media, a sum between four and five million euros was recently mentioned that Milan has to transfer to Norway for Hauge. In addition, Man United, RB Leipzig and Salzburg are said to have been interested in the youngster.
